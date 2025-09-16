Scholarships to be awarded to students in celebration of Pennsylvania’s 250th anniversary

America250PA has announced a scholarship program for Pennsylvania high school seniors entering in-state colleges and universities.

The Semiquincentennial Scholarship Program will award $250,000 to students for the 2026/2027 school year.

$10,000 scholarships will go to 25 students across six designated regions in Pennsylvania. The program aims to honor the state’s educational leadership as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

“Pennsylvania has always been a place where education blazes the trail of progress,” said Cassandra Coleman, Executive Director of America250PA. “This program honors that legacy by investing in our students—the next generation of leaders, teachers, builders, and dreamers who will shape the next 250 years.”

The scholarships will be distributed with up to 12 awards going to students attending Pennsylvania community colleges and up to 13 for those attending other accredited post-secondary institutions in the Commonwealth.

Recipients will be selected based on their demonstrated understanding of civic values, aligning with Pennsylvania’s preparations to mark 250 years of American independence in 2026.

Pennsylvania’s colleges, universities, and community organizations have pledged to match America250PA’s investment, helping to fund the program.

Click here to apply to the Semiquincentennial Scholarship Program.

