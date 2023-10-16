School bus routes to change in Etna-Shaler area as HSWA project begins

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — People starting their work week in the Etna-Shaler area can expect changes as the Hampton Shaler Water Authority works to make improvements in the community.

The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company said the area of 197 Washington Street will close on Monday. It will be closed between Nauman Street and Koehler Street near the Etna-Shaler line.

That area is expected to be closed for 3 weeks.

HSWA is closing the road so they can connect new main lines and install new valves.

The department said school bus routes will change because of the closure. Students who walk will be allowed to walk by the area.

The road is expected to reopen on Nov. 3.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group