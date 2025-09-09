Scranton-based college opening satellite center in Greensburg focused on skilled trade programs

A Scranton-based college is opening three new satellite centers, including one in Greenburg.

The new centers will offer programs in welding, electrical, carpentry, and construction trades. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has approved these centers, and courses are expected to begin as early as spring 2026, pending further approval by the U.S. Department of Education.

All three locations will offer an associate degree program in welding and fabrication technology. For the Greensburg location specifically, an electrical technology program is expected to launch in the fall 2026 semester.

“With the addition of these three satellite centers, we are establishing a strong pipeline of skilled workers right in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Jill A. Murray, president and chief innovation officer of Lackawanna College. “Today’s students deserve more pathways to successful careers in their hometowns,”

Certificate programs and additional degree programs, such as HVAC, are planned for the future at each location. These new satellite locations aim to strengthen Lackawanna’s technical education and manufacturing programs while expanding the college’s geographic presence into southern and western Pennsylvania.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held at each location later this fall to celebrate each satellite center’s official opening. Students can now begin enrolling in programs at all three locations.

