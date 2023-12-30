Seahawks lose 5 players vs. Steelers, 5 others questionable

SEATTLE — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without at least five players against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with five others questionable. Star safety Jamal Adams will not play with swelling in his knee. This is the third straight game that Adams has missed, and the team decided to shut him down for now.

Edge rusher Frank Clark did not play at all last week, and will sit out again with the rest tag, an odd declaration. He will not be the only defensive lineman missing. Pete Carroll ruled out Mario Edwards with a knee injury, even though he was listed as questionable, and it is expected that he will miss the game. The team will rely on Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, and others to step up.

Lastly, key depth on the offensive line, Jason Peters, will miss the game with a foot injury. He could be out for a couple of weeks. But it is the questionable tags where the big names lie, and that could get dicey. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge remains sidelined with a rib injury.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group