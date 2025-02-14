Beaver County police call off search for armed man who fled traffic stop

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police ended a search for an armed man who fled a traffic stop in Beaver County.

According to Beaver County dispatchers, police tried to initiate a traffic stop along Virginia Avenue in Rochester Township at 2:15 p.m. A male suspect took off on the foot.

The search spread to nearby Pulaski Township.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., an alert was sent to residents from New Brighton police saying they were searching for an “armed Black male with dreads who was wearing a black hoody.

Police said the man had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault.

The search was called off just after 7 p.m.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911. He should not be approached.

