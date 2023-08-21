Search for suspect continues after 16-year-old boy shot in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — “I actually cleaned my gun the other night. It’s that serious,” Terry Hoff told Channel 11.

Hoff and his neighbors are uneasy after hearing that a 16-year-old boy was shot near Brentwood Town Square over the weekend.

The teen is going to survive the shooting, but the person who pulled the trigger hasn’t been caught.

“It’s very unusual. I’m glad the young boy is surviving. That’s good,” Hoff added.

It happened Saturday night just before 11.

Our crew was at the scene, and Hoff told us that police were searching for hours.

“They were basically here going through the yards with flashlights. I don’t know what they were looking for,” he said.

We spoke to another man who said he couldn’t believe that a shooting happened there. “It’s not even the fact that it’s all the business shops. This is a really nice, middle-class neighborhood. Things like that usually don’t happen,” he told Channel 11.

It’s unclear what exactly lead up to the shooting, but Hoff is hoping there’s an arrest soon.

“That’s insane. There are kids that play out here all the time. It’s a quiet community,” Hoff said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group