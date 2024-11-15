Season tickets behind home plate among huge prize Pirates offering to finder of Skenes rookie card

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are offering a huge prize to the person who finds the one-of-one autographed Paul Skenes rookie card.

The card can be found in one pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update which was released on Nov. 13.

The Pirates want to bring the card to PNC Park for all fans to enjoy and are offering a large prize for the lucky finder, including:

Two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years

A softball game for 30 people at PNC Park and coaching from Pirates alumni

A private tour of Pirates City and LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida

A spring training experience, including:

Meet and greet with Skenes



Two autographed Skenes jerseys



Batting practice and arm-up with the team

Skenes’ girlfriend Livvy Dunne said the person who finds the card is invited to sit with her during a Pirates game in her suite.

Let's raise the stakes...the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite https://t.co/WZTk5SxHW5 — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) November 15, 2024

Seth Meyers is offering four VIP tickets to a Late Night with Seth Meyers taping.

If you find it and just let me LOOK at it for a SECOND, 4 VIP tickets to a @LateNightSeth taping https://t.co/8TxskOdywa — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 15, 2024

