Seasonal Saturday before storm chances return

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of fog this morning, mainly north of Pittsburgh and along some of the river valleys. That will lift by 10 a.m. with clouds winning out the day. However, clouds will be thin and higher up in the atmosphere, so you’ll notice some filtered sunshine at times. Temperatures will be nice and seasonable with humidity remaining low today.

Humidity creeps back in Sunday and as the leading edge of our next system moves in, some storms will fire toward the late afternoon/evening. Any storm could turn strong with gusty winds as the main threat, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Our highest chance for storms will come Monday ahead of a cold front. Storms again could be severe, especially during the afternoon. It’ll turn cooler and less humid for Tuesday with a few leftover showers.

