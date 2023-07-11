Seattle Mariners take Pitt pitcher Logan Evans in 12th round of MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Seattle Mariners selected Pitt right-handed pitcher Logan Evans in the 12th Round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, making him the No. 367 overall pick.

Evans pitched at rival Penn State for two years, prior to joining Pitt. He made three appearances in 2020, totaling 8.0 innings pitched, 11 strikeouts, eight hits and a 4.50 ERA. Evans pitched out of the bullpen in 2021, striking out 12 batters, while allowing 16 walks, 21 hits and 13 earned runs in 14.1 innings pitched for a 8.16 ERA.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

