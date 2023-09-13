Second case of West Nile virus detected in Butler County mosquitos this year

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Mosquitos in Butler County have tested positive for the West Nile virus for the second time this year.

The sample, taken from mosquitos in Zelienople, produced the second positive test in Butler County.

According to the Mercer County Conservation District, no human cases in Butler County have been reported at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> First case of West Nile virus detected in Butler County mosquitos this year

West Nile virus can cause severe illness, with people over the age of 60 being at greater risk. Most people don’t develop symptoms while some have a fever, head and body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or skin rash.

The Mercer County Conservation District advised Zelienople businesses and residents located near West Beaver Street and Market Street to take extra precautions, such as applying insect repellant and wearing long sleeves and pants while outdoors during dusk and dawn.

People in the affected area should also reduce mosquito breeding habitats by eliminating standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires and any other containers capable of retaining standing water.

Additional monitoring will be done in the area where the positive samples were collected and appropriate control work will be conducted, the Mercer County Conservation District said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group