Second-period flameout dooms Penguins against Florida, 5-2

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Mike Sullivan generally is pleased when the Pittsburgh Penguins play low-event hockey, so he probably didn’t mind the way the first period of their game against Florida at PPG Paints Arena played out Wednesday night.

There’s absolutely no doubt that he liked it a lot more than the one that followed.

The Penguins, who had held the Panthers to four shots in the opening 20 minutes, gave them four goals in the first 13:04 of the second, eliminating any suspense about the outcome of what became a 5-2 Florida victory.

