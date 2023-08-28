Local

Second tornado confirmed in Fayette County by NWS

By WPXI.com News Staff

Storm Damage could be seen the morning after a storm toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands in the Pittsburgh region.

By WPXI.com News Staff

The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Fayette County on Friday.

The second tornado was a category EF-1, meaning winds reached up to 105 mph.

PHOTOS FROM THE STORMS

An EF-2 also was confirmed by the organization on Friday after strong storms rolled through the area, bringing down trees and knocking out power to thousands.

RELATED COVERAGE: EF-2 Tornado confirmed in Fayette County by NWS

The second tornado damaged trees along the Greater Allegheny Passage trail. Trees fell on two buildings at Camp Carmel, causing damage, according to an NWS report.

The last tornado to touch down in Fayette County was an EF-1 on June 29, 2021.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 high school students killed, 1 person critically injured in Braddock shooting
  • Earthquake felt in Western Pennsylvania, residents report
  • Homicide investigation underway after male found with apparent gunshot wound in Pittsburgh home
  • VIDEO: ‘The Give Back’: Hairstylists give free back-to-school cuts at East Liberty salon
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read