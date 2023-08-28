Second tornado confirmed in Fayette County by NWS

The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down in Fayette County on Friday.

The second tornado was a category EF-1, meaning winds reached up to 105 mph.

An EF-2 also was confirmed by the organization on Friday after strong storms rolled through the area, bringing down trees and knocking out power to thousands.

The second tornado damaged trees along the Greater Allegheny Passage trail. Trees fell on two buildings at Camp Carmel, causing damage, according to an NWS report.

The last tornado to touch down in Fayette County was an EF-1 on June 29, 2021.

