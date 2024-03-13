Section of busy street in Garfield to see closures for construction

PITTSBURGH — A section of a busy street in Garfield will see intermittent road closures due to construction.

Intermittent closures began on March 11 on Penn Avenue in the westbound (inbound) direction for ongoing main-line maintenance projects.

At this time, the project requires westbound lane closure of a singular block, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., city officials said.

Work started Monday within the 5400 block of Penn Avenue from North Aiken Avenue to Roup Avenue and is expected to end in late April. Crews will then be on the 5300 block of Penn Avenue spanning from North Atlantic Avenue to North Aiken Avenue until early June. Work will then take place in the 5200 block of Penn Avenue between North Pacific Avenue and North Atlantic Avenue until mid-July.

Crews will complete the work in the 5100 block of Penn Avenue between North Evaline Street to North Pacific Avenue with work anticipated to being completed in late August, city officials said.

“These closures will unfortunately span from spring through summer,” said Kim Lucas, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director. “It’s unavoidable the impact the work may have on traffic, but this work is necessary and timely.”

Two-way traffic flow will take place after 4 p.m.

