Section of Route 19 in Peters Township reopens after closure due to hydraulic fluid spill

PETERS TOWNSHIP — A busy Washington County road was temporarily shut down due to a large fluid spill early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell Channel 11 that around 5 a.m., a garbage truck lost a large amount of hydraulic fluid on Route 19 North, which was closed between Crosswinds Drive and McDowell Lane in Peters Township. The ramp from Applebee’s onto Route 19 is also closed, according to the Peters Township Fire Department.

HAZMAT was called to the scene, officials told us.

The area reopened just before 6 a.m.

