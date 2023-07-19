Section of Route 65 closed due to water main break

A section of Route 65 is closed in both directions due to a water main break.

BREAKING NEWS: A Water Main Break has Route 65 CLOSED in Both Directions near Laurel Ave in Ben Avon. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/gRzE5qmzQG — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 19, 2023

The break is between Dickson Avenue in Laurel Avenue in Ben Avon. A police officer blocking the road there told Channel 11 the break happened around 4:15 a.m., when water started pouring onto the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as crews repair the break.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

