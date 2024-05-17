Section of Route 8 to be restricted for gas line work starting this weekend

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Route 8 will be restricted while crews conduct gas line work this weekend.

According to the Township of Hampton Facebook page, crews will be replacing a section of a gas line on Route 8 from just north of DRB Construction (4179 William Flinn Highway) to the Old Route 8 intersection.

The work will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for the next two weeks. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

