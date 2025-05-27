See inside this Adams Township home that’s for sale for over $2M (photos)

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Adams Township for $2.175 million.

The home is located at 118 Lakeland Dr., and it is listed for sale with Georgie Smigel of Coldwell Banker Realty. The single-family home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it was built in 1990. It is situated on an over 6.6-acre lot.

The home features a new roof and skylights, a governor’s drive, double carved wooden doors at the front entrance and a two-story foyer with a dual staircase. On the first floor of the home, there is a guest suite, a sitting room connected to the vaulted, heated outdoor covered patio, the great room that opens to the gourmet kitchen and a morning room. The first floor also features a two-sided, two-story fireplace.

