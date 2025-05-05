See inside this Edgeworth home that’s for sale for almost $3M (photos)

EDGEWORTH, Pa. — A home in Edgeworth is currently for sale for almost $3 million.

The home is located at 210 Creek Dr., and it is listed for sale with Dan Scioscia of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The home was built in 1950, and it has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half bathroom and totals 5,374 square feet. It is situated on a nearly one-acre lot.

In the center of the home, there is a gourmet kitchen with a six-burner professional range, a full-size wine cooler, multiple refrigerators and a center island that seats four with additional seating for six. The adjacent family room features an intricate coffered ceiling. The primary suite includes two separate bathrooms and an oversized dressing room with custom cabinetry.

Click here to see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

