See inside this Fox Chapel home that’s for sale for $3.6M (photos)

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in the borough of Fox Chapel for $3.6 million.

The home is located on a corner lot at 999 Elmhurst Rd. It is listed with Sabrina Geraci of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It is situated on a 0.95-acre lot. Both the home and the property include sustainable features, such as geothermal heating, solar panels and an electric vehicle charger in the three-car garage. The home features mahogany doors and cedar ceilings. On the main floor, there is a dining room, sunroom, gourmet kitchen with a built-in espresso bar and walk-in pantry, a living room with 30-foot windows and a fireplace and an exercise room. There is also the primary bedroom and bathroom, with a steam shower, oversized tub and two powder rooms.

Click here to read more from our partners from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group