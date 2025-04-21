See inside this home near North Park that’s for sale for almost $2.5M (photos)

A home is currently for sale in Gibsonia for almost $2.5 million.

The home is located at 2102 Chablis Ct., and it is listed for sale with Joe Yost and Lindsey Erisey of Compass Realty. It is situated on a 1.27-acre lot within a private community just minutes from North Park, the largest park in the Allegheny County parks system. It’s within the Hampton Township School District, is two stories and was built in 2009.

The home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It features many windows allowing for natural lighting and hardwood flooring throughout as well as marble flooring in select areas. The main floor includes an open-concept kitchen and living areas.

