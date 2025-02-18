See inside this Peters Township home that’s for sale for over $1.7M (photos)

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Venetia in Peters Township for over $1.7 million.

The property is located at 384 Buckingham Dr., and it is listed for sale with Jim Clark of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The property totals 0.47 acres in size. And the two-story home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. It was constructed in 2023.

The main floor of the home includes a two-story entryway, a formal dining room and a great room with a two-story fireplace and a wall of windows. The kitchen connects directly to an outdoor entertainment area.

