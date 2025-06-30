See inside this Tudor-style Fox Chapel home that’s for sale for over $2.4M

A classic Tudor-style home is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for over $2.4 million.

The home is located at 918 W. Waldheim Rd., and it is listed with Stephanie Veenis of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It is situated on a property totaling over six acres that is near the O’Hara Township Community Park and the Borough of Aspinwall.

The three-story home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. It was first constructed in 1925. It features an updated kitchen with a bonus nook and a grilling porch, side and rear patios, a mud room, a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom or office and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. It also has hardwood flooring throughout and natural lighting as well as closet space on all levels. There is open space on the top level, and on the lower level, there’s a safe, storage and a work room.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group