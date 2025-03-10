See inside this West Shadyside home that’s for sale for over $2.6M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in the West Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh for over $2.6 million.

The property is located at 814 Saint James St., and it is listed for sale with Roslyn Neiman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It is situated within walking distance to the busy retail and business district of Shadyside’s Walnut Street.

The three-story, Victorian-style home was built in 1890. It has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

