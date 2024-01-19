SEIU Local 668 union votes to go on strike

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A union representing Westmoreland County workers has voted to go on strike.

The SEIU Local 668 union represents county workers at the 911 center, the courthouse, public works, the juvenile detention center and the Westmoreland Manor nursing home.

The union sent the county a 10-day notice of its intent to strike on Friday after voting to reject the county’s best final offer on Thursday.

“Members are understandably frustrated and getting angrier. Their offer doesn’t bring our county into a competitive wage zone or fix the stagnant wages. In 2021, County Commissioners gave themselves a 17% raise over the next three years, significantly more than what they have offered to our members,” stated SEIU 668 Business Agent Michelle Jenkins.

According to a release, members of the union have been without a contract since the end of 2023.

