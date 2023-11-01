Semi-truck crashes into train in Indiana County

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into a train in Indiana County early Tuesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Route 422 in Armstrong Township at around 3:47 a.m.

The train was crossing the roadway with the railroad crossing lights activated when the semi didn’t stop and crashed into a box car, according to state police.

No one was injured in the crash, state police said.

