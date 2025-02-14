Sen. Fetterman calls on President Trump to reverse policies banning transgender people from military

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is urging President Donald Trump to reverse policies banning transgender people from the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo enforcing the ban of transgender people from enlisting in the armed forces on Monday. The memo also denies gender-affirming medical care for current service members.

Fetterman posted a video on social media calling for an immediate change. He said the policies violate the dignity of United States military service members.

“I am unapologetically pro-military—I believe in a strong, lethal military. But I am also unapologetically pro the LGBTQ community,” Fetterman said. “I am calling on President Trump to rescind this executive order––to allow and honor the inherent dignity of our servicemembers regardless of what their race is, what their gender is, who they love, or how they identify...A military that respects and supports all of its members is fully capable of being lethal and winning wars.”

A federal judge has blocked President Trump’s ban on using federal funds for gender-affirming funds for anyone under the age of 19.

These moves come in accordance with an executive order President Trump issued last month.

