Sen. John Fetterman thought depression treatment news would end political career

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Fetterman said he believed news about his treatment for depression would end his political career.

According to the Associated Press, Fetterman acknowledged having “dark conversations” about harming himself before seeking treatment.

“I can’t be a blueprint for my children. I can’t let them be left alone or not to understand why he would have done that,” Fetterman told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a deeply personal and introspective interview taped before the broadcast that aired Sunday.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last Feb. 15.

AP reports Fetterman said he felt like there was nowhere else to go and wondered if he would survive politically.

“When it got released where I was and where it was going, it was a big story. And so, I had assumed that that would be the end of my career,” he said.

Fetterman said he was still coping with the effects of the stroke he had in May 2022 during his Senate campaign.

“My heart technically stopped, and it was a very touch-and-go situation,” he said.

Despite his victory over Dr. Mehmet Oz, he couldn’t make it out of bed, AP reports.

“I really scared my kids, and they thought, ‘You won, Dad. Why aren’t we enough? Why are you still so sad? Why are you even more sad?’ And it was hard for — to explain why I was. And, of course, a 9-year-old child wouldn’t understand that. And it was awful,” Fetterman said.

Within two months of the election, he sought treatment.

“I knew I needed help,” he added.

Fetterman offered guidance to those who are facing a dark time:

“I know that last year’s was desolate. And this year’s might be desolate. Next year’s can be the best ever. And that’s what happened for me.”

