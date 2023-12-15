Senators explore ways to tackle rise in substance use disorder among seniors

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans aged 65 and older in need of substance use disorder treatment is on the rise compared to two decades ago.

According to the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, nearly four million older adults had a substance use disorder in 2022.

Among those roughly four million seniors, 2.3 million had an alcohol addiction and 1.8 million had a drug addiction.

Experts say the overall number is likely even higher because the data is based on self-reporting.

This week, members of Congress heard from medical and legal experts about this growing problem and ways to close coverage gaps for seniors in need of treatment for addiction and mental health issues.

“Older adults tend to be overlooked for substance use disorders in typical screenings and prevention of efforts, even though they are more susceptible to developing substance use disorders than other age groups,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging. “They are at higher risk of undiagnosed and untreated substance use disorders because of this lack of screening.”

“Age isn’t a shield against synthetics like fentanyl,” said Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), Ranking Member of the Senate committee. “We need to sound the alarm about how synthetics like fentanyl can poison older Americans’ drugs. There are also many more grandparents raising their grandchildren because parents have died from synthetics overdoses.”

Our Washington News Bureau spoke with Deborah Steinberg, a senior health policy attorney with the Legal Action Center.

“We cannot pretend that substance use disorders go away when people turn 65. They don’t, and often times people may become at a greater risk of substance use disorders as they get older,” said Steinberg.

Steinberg said a big challenge comes down to gaps in Medicare coverage.

There is a law known as the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equality Act, which requires most health plans to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment coverage comparable to other medical and surgical needs.

But this requirement does not apply to Medicare, meaning many seniors are being left out.

“We’re essentially discriminating against our older adults by not providing equitable treatment in Medicare,” said Steinberg. “People are going without treatment. They are unfortunately having to pay for treatment out of pocket and a lot of these folks are on fixed incomes or limited incomes and not able to afford that treatment.”

Advocates called on Congress to close these coverage gaps to help older Americans in need.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group