Seneca Valley High School, Junior ROTC commemorate 9/11

It was a somber start to the school day as students at Seneca Valley High School remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Seneca Valley Junior ROTC members, in their dress uniforms, slowly lowered the state flag, then the American flag to half-staff as cadets saluted.

The flags will stay that way for the remainder of the school day.

This remembrance has become an annual tradition at the high school — and a lesson for these students who were not yet born during the attacks.

“I think it’s important to honor the sacrifices and remember those who came before us and everything that they did and the groundwork they laid for our path as the American future,” said student Dimitri Matusiak.

