Senior residents of Harrison high rise riddled with bullets recall the experience

Some senior residents are traumatized after several rounds of gunfire struck their eight-story high-rise apartment building in Harrison Township just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Ruth Ann Kilgore was lying in bed when she heard a loud bang at Harrison Hi-Rise.

“I heard the first shot at 5 in the morning...and I was scared. I didn’t get up ‘til 6:30,” said Kilgore.

The building is home to about 100 tenants, most of them seniors.

“It had to be a powerful gun. It went there, bounced off my ceiling up there, " said Kilgore.

Kilgore’s apartment is riddled with bullet holes in her hallway and the bathroom.

Allegheny County police recovered a rifle and pistol from the scene, which stretches from the apartments to more than 100 yards across the street.

Kilgore believes the shooter fired several rounds from that location. She shared what happened with her daughter, who, at first, thought her mother was recalling a dream.

“I said, ‘Hey, Frankie, my apartment was shot up.’ She started laughing. She thought I dreamt this or something. And I said, ‘No. it came through my balcony,” Kilgore said.

First responders treated one person at the scene. Allegheny County detectives interviewed a number of residents who live in the building. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

