Serra Catholic cheerleaders launch fundraiser to support family of teen who died in school van crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Samantha Kalkbrenner - WPXI Samantha Kalkbrenner - WPXI

The Serra Catholic cheerleaders have launched a new fundraiser to support the family of a teammate who died in a crash.

Samantha Kalkbrenner died last month when her school van collided with a car in Dravosburg. She was 15 years old.

The cheerleaders are selling T-shirts, hoodies and decals with the phrase “Cheering for Sam,” and a reminder to drive safely. All proceeds benefit the Kalkbrenner family.

Click here to order.

