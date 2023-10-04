Serra Catholic cheerleaders launch fundraiser to support family of teen who died in school van crash

The Serra Catholic cheerleaders have launched a new fundraiser to support the family of a teammate who died in a crash.

Samantha Kalkbrenner died last month when her school van collided with a car in Dravosburg. She was 15 years old.

The cheerleaders are selling T-shirts, hoodies and decals with the phrase “Cheering for Sam,” and a reminder to drive safely. All proceeds benefit the Kalkbrenner family.

Click here to order.

