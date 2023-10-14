Local

Serra Catholic High School honors late cheerleader at ‘blue out’ game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The Serra Catholic football team had their first home game since the tragic death of a student.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, was killed in a school van crash in September in Dravosburg.

People in attendance at the game were encouraged to wear blue and t-shirts were sold at the game.

A small memorial was held, and the players took a knee on their first possession.

Serra Catholic won Friday night’s game against Ligonier Valley 47-0.

