Serra Catholic High School honors late cheerleader at ‘blue out’ game

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The Serra Catholic football team had their first home game since the tragic death of a student.

Samantha Kalkbrenner, 15, was killed in a school van crash in September in Dravosburg.

>> ‘Heart of her class’ Serra Catholic High School remembers student killed in crash in Dravosburg

People in attendance at the game were encouraged to wear blue and t-shirts were sold at the game.

A small memorial was held, and the players took a knee on their first possession.

Serra Catholic won Friday night’s game against Ligonier Valley 47-0.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group