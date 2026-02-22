Seton Hill University community honors Martin Luther King Jr. through annual day of service

Around 230 students, faculty, staff and alumni from Seton Hill University participated in the school’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Saturday.

The volunteers worked at nearly 20 different sites to support a variety of local organizations.

The university holds the Day of Service annually in February. This year, activities included sorting library books, organizing storage spaces and helping with a house-building project.

Eric Palm, a Seton Hill University student, was among the participants working at the service sites.

“It’s part of our program to help out and to make it easier for everyone,” Palm said. “It’s part of our things we do for the school.”

