Settlement involving 8 opioid manufacturers to bring millions to PA for prevention, treatment

Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a significant settlement involving eight opioid manufacturers, which will bring millions of dollars to Pennsylvania for prevention and treatment efforts.

The settlement is part of a $720 million national agreement with the companies accused of worsening the opioid crisis. Pennsylvania could receive up to $28 million, depending on local government participation.

“These funds come out of the pockets of companies that contributed to the nationwide addiction epidemic and into Pennsylvania communities,” Attorney General Sunday said.

The settlement follows a previous $7.4 billion agreement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, which is expected to bring as much as $200 million to Pennsylvania.

The eight companies involved in the settlement include Mylan, Hikma, Amneal, Apotex, Indivior, Sun, Alvogen, and Zydus. Each company has agreed to pay varying amounts over different periods.

In addition to financial payments, seven of the companies are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, and they must implement monitoring systems for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed not to manufacture or sell opioid products for the next ten years, but can continue marketing medications to treat opioid use disorder.

