ROBINSON, Pa. — A local wave pool will be closed for the first half of the weekend.

Settlers Cabin Wave Pool in Robinson will be closed on Saturday, July 15 due to a power loss.

The pool is set to reopen on Sunday, weather and conditions permitting.

