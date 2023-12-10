Seven Fields announces operational partnership with Northern Regional Police Department

SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. — The Northern Regional Police Department will soon serve another community full-time.

The Borough Council of Seven Fields sent a letter to residents announcing an operational partnership with the Northern Regional Police Department. The partnership starts in early 2024, and the council says it comes after more than a year of “analysis and negotiation” by borough officials.

The council says the Northern Regional Police Department has been conducting supplementary patrols in Seven Fields and will soon become the borough’s full-time police force. Seven Fields is the fifth community the department’s 43 officers serve in Allegheny and Butler counties.

In an emergency, Seven Fields residents should still call 911. For non-emergency and service inquiries, call 724-625-3157.

