Seven Springs opening weekend begins

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — It’s time to hit the slopes! Seven Springs Mountain Resort has officially opened for the season.

The resort will be open through Sunday but will close again Monday through Thursday with plans to reopen Friday, Dec. 22.

Opening Day celebrations will include a first chair banner break on the Polar Bear Express, a DJ near Emo’s Pit and complimentary hot chocolate and snacks.

Opening weekend ski and snowboard hours of operation:

  • Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

