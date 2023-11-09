Several local healthcare facilities receiving tobacco settlement fund audits

PENNSYLVANIA — Thirty-one healthcare facilities in 22 Pennsylvania counties will be receiving tobacco settlement fund audits from lawsuits that were settled in 1998.

According to Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses.

Some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds were allocated to reimburse hospitals for giving care to uninsured patients.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” DeFoor said.

The following hospitals in the Pittsburgh region will be receiving those funds.

Allegheny County

St. Clair Hospital



Heritage Valley Sewickley



UPMC East



UPMC Passavant

Beaver County

Heritage Valley Beaver

Westmoreland County

Excela Health Frick Hospital

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group