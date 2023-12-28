Several people displaced after early morning house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Multiple people were displaced after an early morning house fire in Rochester.

Our crew saw seven fire companies at the scene, which started around 3 a.m. in the 180 block of Clay Street.

According to fire officials at the scene, the house was a rental property and the only person inside the house at the time was one of the renter’s brothers, who was sleeping and was able to escape through a window.

Channel 11 learned that several people lived in the house, including a family with a child, but only one person was inside when flames broke out.

Scorch marks could be seen on the neighboring house. Those residents also evacuated.

Fire officials said the bulk of the fire was on the first floor and it started in the back of the house, but there’s no word on an official cause.

Fire officials said the house was totaled and the Red Cross is helping the families.

The state fire marshal responded to the scene and is helping investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group