Several roads around North Park will have traffic restrictions throughout week for movie shoot

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Movie filming in and around North Park will impact traffic throughout the week.

McCandless officials say the shoot will primarily affect Babcock Boulevard (between Hemlock and Wildwood), Old Babcock Boulevard (between Ingomar and Babcock) and Old Ingomar Road (between Ingomar and Babcock).

The roads will have intermittent single-lane closures on Tuesday and Thursday. They’ll be fully closed overnight Wednesday, starting at around 6 p.m. and lasting until around 10 a.m. Thursday.

These restrictions are so crews can film ‘How to Rob a Bank.’

The movie is being directed by David Leitch, and will star Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz.

The casting company is currently looking for extras for the movie. If interested in applying, click here.

