Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of our viewing area until 10 p.m.

Heavy rainfall moving through the area could cause flash flooding. Severe storms could produce damaging winds and hail, and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather-aware.

Dry weather returns with sunshine by the middle part of the week just in time for the start of the US Open at Oakmont! More wet weather will likely return late Friday night and into the weekend.

Make sure you check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group