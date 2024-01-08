Sewickley Borough Police Department announces death of officer who was battling leukemia

SEWICKLEY BOROUGH, Pa. — The Sewickley Borough Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers.

The department announced the death of Officer Mark Smilek on Sunday.

Smilek had been battling leukemia over the past seven years.

“Your fight is over now. Rest easy and rest in peace, Officer Smilek. We will take the watch from here,” the department said.

The police department will share funeral arrangements when they are available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group