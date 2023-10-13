Sewickley Bridge to close this weekend for repair work

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If your weekend drive normally takes you here on the Sewickley Bridge, plan for detours as PennDOT does repair work.

The bridge is closing Friday night until Monday morning.

Morning commuters cross the Sewickley Bridge several hours before it shuts down to traffic.

Drivers will then detours around the bridge which spans across the Ohio River between Sewickley and Moon Township.

“The bridge is always a constant problem in Sewickley. Traffic gets backed up on a daily basis there. Don’t go at 8 in the morning. Don’t go at 5 o clock at night unless you wanna spend an hour,” said Anthony Roppa.

Rama Bala is already mapping out her weekend road trip, which normally would mean crossing the Sewickley Bridge.

“I have to plan ahead, I plan to give myself at least a half hour, 45 minutes ahead of time so I can just go to my destination.,” said Bala.

Crews plan to repair an expansion dam on the bridge. From Sewickley, one of the detours will take drivers across the Neville Island Bridge.

But keep in mind some of those ramps have intermittent closures during the weekend too.

“If they can fix the problems and hopefully alleviate future shutdowns, I’m all for it. Luckily I’ll be in Virginia this weekend, I won’t have to deal with it, " said Roppa.

“Yeah we make it work, but it’s all for the greater good right? When the bridge is completed, it’s gonna make our commute a little easier, " said Bala.

“It’s all relative, if we were in Los Angeles or New York, we would be laughing at the traffic conditions on the Sewickley Bridge,” said Roppa.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe-I-79″ in the subject line.

