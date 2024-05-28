Sewickley officials look into keeping pedestrians safe after receiving complaints

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The springtime weather is bringing more and more people outside.

In Sewickley, police are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Beaver Street is in the heart of the business district in Sewickley. It’s busy with walkers, runners and a steady stream of traffic.

“I think people need to slow down a little bit. They’re driving through town too quickly,” said Gary Vlachos, a business owner.

Channel 11 saw multiple people not using the crosswalks.

Sewickley Police posted on Facebook, stressing to pedestrians and drivers to put down their mobile devices.

According to statistics from PennDot, pedestrian accidents are on the rise. In the latest numbers from 2022, there were a total of 3,962 pedestrian accidents in the state. — that’s an increase of 2.7%

Out of these accidents, 193 resulted in fatalities and 3,400 in injuries.

Sewickley Police Chief David Mazza said pedestrian accidents are rare, and they want to keep it that way. However, he said the borough council is now looking into pedestrian safety after receiving complaints.

