Sewickley woman, volunteers deliver meals to first responders on 9/11

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. For one local woman, it is a day to thank first responders.

Josie White, from Sewickley, has made it her mission to honor and thank first responders. Every year she performs the yearly ritual of making them meals.

White is joined by dozens of volunteers, including Barbara Cooley Thaw.

“This year I am making balsamic chicken with cherry tomatoes and basil from my garden, with fresh mozzarella and corn on the cob,” Thaw said.

White and the volunteers hand-deliver the complete meals.

The tradition began after White started a group on Facebook called, “9/11 Dinner,” 14 years ago.

White lived right outside of New York City on Sept. 11th, 2001.

“We could actually see the city from our windows in our office. We saw the city burn that day. It was horrifying,” White said.

When she moved back to the Pittsburgh area she delivered a tray of lasagna to firefighters at her brother’s station in the Hill District and fed four people.

Now, 9/11 Dinner feeds 1,100 first responders in Pittsburgh and another 700 in the suburbs.

“This is what I did to say thank you to them and to change that attitude of that day. Of course, we will never forget what happened that day, what happened to our country, but we can also make something better of it,” said White.

9/11 Dinner volunteers will also serve first responders in 20 locations outside of the Pittsburgh area.

