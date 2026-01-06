Shadyside Academy welcomes students to new Rockwell Middle School

FOX CHAPEL — Tuesday marked the first day of school for students at Shadyside Academy’s new Rockwell Middle School.

The building will bring grades 6-12 together on the same campus.

In a ceremony welcoming students, they were reminded that this doesn’t change who they are as students.

“What makes this place home has never been the building,” one speaker said. “It has always been us, our teachers and our community. Everything that started when you joined Shadyside comes with us today.”

The new building includes adaptable classrooms, multifunctional spaces and areas specifically designed for arts, technology and music.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group