Shaler Area High School students planting trees at Park in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. — Students from Shaler Area High School spent Saturday doing good for their community.

A new park is in the works near East Ohio Street in Millvale and students from the Sustainability Club worked to plant trees and native plants there.

The students have been in the process of planting the trees for several days.

The work they are doing today could prevent damage to the park in the future.

“Places like MIllvale get hit all the time with floods and it’s important to have certain things to soak up all of the runoff that could hit a whole community,” said student Adrianna Dorovenis.

After the trees are planted the students plan to install rain gardens and place painted rocks to outline them.

