Shaler police ask for help tracking path of stolen construction equipment

SHALER, Pa. — The Shaler Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help while they investigate the theft of heavy equipment.

Police say a Caterpillar Compact Track Loader was stolen over this past weekend.

Surveillance video shows the loader going west on Davis Avenue on Sunday around 11:51 a.m. It was then reported to be on Seavy Road and Soose Road.

Police are now asking residents or drivers who were in the Cherry City area and surrounding neighborhoods to help them track this piece of equipment. They’re asking people to check surveillance cameras for any additional sightings of the loader.

Anyone who saw the loader on Soose Road or beyond, or if you have any information about the theft, is asked to contact police by calling 911 or sending them a message on Facebook.

