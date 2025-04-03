Shaler Police asking for help identifying suspects in multiple vehicle thefts

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of multiple vehicle thefts in Shaler Township.

The thefts happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday in the area of Sutter Road and Elmwood Drive.

Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said that a handgun was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information that would help in the investigation, you are asked to call 911.

Chief Frank is reminding the community to lock their vehicles and remove any valuable items.

