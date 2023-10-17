Local

Shaler police defeat Richland fire department in contest to benefit local charity

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Champions The Shaler Township Police Department defeated the Richland Township Fire Department in the 3rd Annual Texas Roadhouse Rib Eating Contest Championship. (Shaler Township Police Department)

It was a hard-fought battle, but the Shaler Township Police Department was declared the winner of the 3rd Annual Texas Roadhouse Rib Eating Contest Championship on Monday.

In the Battle of the Badges, the police department defeated the Richland Township Fire Department in the final round to take the top prize.

Texas Roadhouse is donating 10% of nightly sales to the winning team’s charity. The police department selected the North Hills Community Outreach as their beneficiary.

