Shaler police defeat Richland fire department in contest to benefit local charity

It was a hard-fought battle, but the Shaler Township Police Department was declared the winner of the 3rd Annual Texas Roadhouse Rib Eating Contest Championship on Monday.

In the Battle of the Badges, the police department defeated the Richland Township Fire Department in the final round to take the top prize.

Shaler Township Police defeated a tough Richland Township Fire Department team in a hard fought, or “eaten” battle in the Texas Roadhouse Rib Eating Contest Championship! The Richland Team has a lot of spirit and even gave our members a Fire Helmet!! pic.twitter.com/C66cVyAaL9 — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) October 17, 2023

Texas Roadhouse is donating 10% of nightly sales to the winning team’s charity. The police department selected the North Hills Community Outreach as their beneficiary.

